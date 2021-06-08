The polls opened at 6 a.m. today for the Virginia Democratic Primary. The party has no shortage of candidates. There are five candidates looking to replace Governor Ralph Northam. They are Jennifer Caroll Foy, Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Governor Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer McClellan. Polls show that former Governor McAuliffe has the lead.

There are seven candidates for Lt. Governor including Hala Ayala, Elizabeth Guzman, Mark Levine, Andria McClellan, Sean Perryman, Sam Rasoul and Xavier Warren. Polls show that Rasoul holds the lead but it may not be secure with so many candidates on the ballot.

For Attorney General, the current AG, Mark Herring will take on 32 year old Jay Jones.

The polls will be open until 7 p.m. tonight. Absentee Ballots must be postmarked no later than today and received at the registrar’s office no later than noon Friday.

The winners of today’s primary will take on Republicans Glen Youngkin for Governor, Winsome Sears for Lt. Governor and Jason Miyares for Attorney General in the General Election on November 2.

