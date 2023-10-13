Democratic PAC dumps $4.5 million into the Virginia Legislative Race

October 13, 2023
 |
Democratic donors are going big on stopping Gov. Glenn Youngkin from taking control of the Virginia legislature.

The States Project is investing more than $4.5 million in next month’s Virginia legislative races, building on its successful investment to flip several statehouses in 2022.

Democrats control the Virginia Senate by a 22-18 majority, and Republicans hold the House by a similarly slim margin.

Winning a majority in both chambers could set the stage for a Democratic trifecta in 2025, with big-name Democrats already looking at running for governor.

Democrats are worried, though, that it’s equally possible that Youngkin could win a trifecta of his own in November.

