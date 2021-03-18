Finale Norton

Exmore native Finale Norton has announced she will run against Delegate Rob Bloxom on the Democratic ticket this fall for Virginia’s 100th district.

Norton began working for Bank of America in 1988 and was selected for the management associate program. She moved up the corporate ladder eventually joining the executive corps at Bank of America in Atlanta, Georgia. She returned to Hampton Roads to run consumer contact center across the country, eventually retiring from BoA in 2015. Since her retirement, she has worked as a consultant with Accenture.

Norton moved back to the Eastern Shore in 2018 and lives in Jamesville with her husband, Sam, a retired Navy Captain.

“I was impelled after the death of George Floyd to re-visit the lessons learned during my 26-year career, finding the courage to speak out honestly to say what others will not and give voice to those who may not yet have the courage to speak their truth.

“I spent 26 years in corporate America leading big teams and solving problems that impacted 1000’s of people like us in the district. I am committed to bringing that experience of ‘can do’ to District 100 to promote equity and fairness in our communities. We can improve our schools. We can take care of our teachers. We can have a fair criminal justice system and we can make sure everyone has access to healthcare. Finally we can make sure our local economies have the resources available to bounce back from COVID. I will listen, work hard to earn your support and you can trust that I will always tell the truth and do the right things that give us all a fair shot. We need to move on to the next generation of leadership in the District.”

.