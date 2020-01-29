By Delegate Rob Bloxom

Listen to this report:

Hi. This is Delegate Rob Bloxom, reporting to you from Richmond. In our third week under the new leadership in the House, we are moving through their agenda as the bills fill the subcommittee’s docket. Some of the broad issues coming to subcommittees at the present time involve parole, absentee voting, and gun restrictions. These topics will be coming to the floor later this week. Earlier this week in the House we heard passionate, heart felt testimony of the implications of HB980 as it relates to abortion. On this type of sensitive issue the majority vote is ever present. Another very important bill which will affect us on the Eastern Shore is HB1422, the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan Initiatives & Nutrient Management bill.

Being a new member on the Appropriations Committee is quite an eye opener, seeing that the Governor’s borrowing use is extremely heavy, heavy to the tune of 2.4 billion dollars. Seven hundred million dollars is the threshold that has previously been borrowed on a yearly basis to fund ongoing capital needs of the state. The Appropriations Committee’s work is beginning in earnest, having listened to 13 billion dollars worth of requested amendments submitted by other delegates. My own budget amendment for the Eastern Shore is for hangars at the Melfa airport. This would allow other facilities for any overflow projects stemming from the Wallops Island UAV runway.

I am always happy to meet with the many constituents coming from the Eastern Shore and my Norfolk district, listening to their specific interests. I am always monitoring my emails and encourage you to contact me with your questions or concerns. I can be reached at 804-698-1000 or by email at DelRBloxom@house.virginia.gov.