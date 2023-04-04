With several new faces expected in the next session of the Virginia General Assembly, Delegate Rob Bloxom says that, as things stand today, he will likely move from 42 to 28 in the seniority status ranking. Bloxom said that a rash of retirements and other delegates being zoned out do to redistricting, there is a possibility that he could become the Chairman of one or more House Committees.

He is currently chairman of the Appropriations, General Government and Capital Outlay Subcommittee and a member of the Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee. He is also chairmen of the subcommittee on the Chesapeake Bay and serves on the House Committee on Privileges and Elections along with other Commissions and subcommittees.

Bloxom was originally elected in 2014 when Delegate Lynwood Lewis was elected to succeed Senator Ralph Northam. Bloxom has won six consecutive elections over various Democratic opponents.

At this time no Democratic opponent in the General Election has announced.

New committee appointments will be made following the November General Election.