Delegate Bloxom updates on opening of the General Assembly

Hello, this is Rob Bloxom reporting from Richmond.

Virginia made history at the opening of the 2024 General Assembly when Delegate Don Scott, Jr. from Portsmouth was sworn in as the new Speaker of the House with the distinction of being the first African American to be selected to lead this legislative body. Speaker Scott’s journey to this position was preceded by extreme highs and lows, but the constant support and encouragement of his family, especially his wife, brought him to where he is today. He joined the General Assembly in 2020. He received many accolades and much support from both the Republican and Democrat members of the House and pledges to work with both parties for the good of all citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

We expect a heavy workload as an unprecedented number of bills have been filed in the short period of time since the November election. The Speaker has selected me to serve on the following committees: General Laws, Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources, Privileges and Elections, and Appropriations. I have had the privilege to work on all these committees in the past except General Laws, and I look forward to working with the other delegates in this area. Sub-committees have not been assigned yet, but once the committees meet (which will be within the next week), sub-committees will be determined. I will continue to update you weekly on all the activities and actions taken on bills that are being proposed.

Thank you again for electing me as your representative, and I look forward to meeting the needs of the residents of the district. Please feel free to contact me while I am in Richmond at (804)698-1000 or at our District office in Mappsville at (757)824-3456. If you are coming to Richmond, please visit my office in the new General Assembly Building. I am on the 7th floor, Room 711.

Sincerely,

Robert S. Bloxom, Jr.

Delegate – 100th District