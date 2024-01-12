Delegate Bloxom to serve on four committees this session

Delegate Rob Bloxom will once again be very busy during this session of the General Assembly. Bloxom will serve on four committees. He will continue to serve on the House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee, the House Appropriations Committee, and the House Privileges and Election Committee. Bloxom has assigned to a new committee this session, the General Laws Committee. The committees on which Bloxom will serve are traditionally among the busiest.

Subcommittees have not yet been appointed for this session, which will round out Bloxom’s work load, which has recently been the busiest in the body.

The session, which began Wednesday, is a long session that will last 60 days. During last year’s session, the Republicans controlled the House of Delegates. This year however the Democrats won the majority by a 51-49 margin.

.