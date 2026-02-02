Delegate Bloxom encourages constituents to follow General Assembly online

February 2, 2026
Delegate Rob Bloxom

By Delegate Rob Bloxom

Hi This is Rob Bloxom with a quick note about following The General Assembly. You may google Virginia General Assembly and use this new website to watch any session or subcommittee meeting that might interest you. You may search the legislation proposed and see where it is in the process. You may also sign up to testify remotely by a zoom link or simply watch the proceedings. The list of the committee members are listed and you may email those making the decisions on the legislation that interests you as well as call their office. Their numbers are also listed with staff waiting to hear of your support or concerns. The session and committee meetings are also archived.

As always, feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions. Thank you.

