Delegate Rob Bloxom is pleased to announce the winners of his Sixth Annual Christmas Art Contest. Due to COVID-19, fewer schools were able to submit entries in the art contest this year.

First Place Winning Entries:

Gabriela Salamanca Vallecillo, Grade 5- Kegotank Elementary (Teacher Mary Rotkowski)

Campbell Morgan, Grade 3, Broadwater Academy (Teacher Gina Ames)

Lillian Scott, Grade 4, Broadwater Academy (Teacher Gina Ames)

Forest Chavis Drummond, Grade 3- Broadwater Academy (Teacher Gina Ames)

Honorable Mention:

Ivan Broyles, Grade kindergarten, Pungoteague Elementary School (Teacher Erin Sharrow)

Chandler Kellam, Grade 1, Broadwater Academy (Teacher Gina Ames)

The first place winning artwork will be featured in the Eastern Shore Post as well as receive a $25 gift card. Congratulations to all of the winners and Merry Christmas from Delegate Bloxom.

.