Delegate Rob Bloxom is pleased to announce the winners of his Seventh Annual Christmas Art Contest. Over 150 elementary students within the 100th District participated in the art contest this year. Each student was asked to create an inspirational holiday greeting for the Delegate’s Christmas card.
The first place winning entries are:
Paige Carlton
Grade 5
Metompkin Elementary
Teacher: Jillian Stabler
Ivan Broyles
Grade 1
Pungoteague Elementary School
Teacher: Erin Sharrow
Vivika Bell
Grade 3
Mary Calcott Elementary School
Teacher: Jennifer Vohar
Molly Stiles
Grade 3
Broadwater Academy
Teacher: Gina Ames
The honorable mentions are:
Wyatt Johnson
Grade 3
Broadwater Academy
Teacher: Gina Ames
Camden DeWaal
Grade 2
Metompkin Elementary
Teacher: Jillian Stabler
The winning artwork will be featured in local media as well as receive a $25 gift card. Congratulations to all of the winners and Merry Christmas from Delegate Bloxom.