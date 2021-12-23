Delegate Rob Bloxom is pleased to announce the winners of his Seventh Annual Christmas Art Contest. Over 150 elementary students within the 100th District participated in the art contest this year. Each student was asked to create an inspirational holiday greeting for the Delegate’s Christmas card.

The first place winning entries are:

Paige Carlton

Grade 5

Metompkin Elementary

Teacher: Jillian Stabler

Ivan Broyles

Grade 1

Pungoteague Elementary School

Teacher: Erin Sharrow

Vivika Bell

Grade 3

Mary Calcott Elementary School

Teacher: Jennifer Vohar

Molly Stiles

Grade 3

Broadwater Academy

Teacher: Gina Ames

The honorable mentions are:

Wyatt Johnson

Grade 3

Broadwater Academy

Teacher: Gina Ames

Camden DeWaal

Grade 2

Metompkin Elementary

Teacher: Jillian Stabler

The winning artwork will be featured in local media as well as receive a $25 gift card. Congratulations to all of the winners and Merry Christmas from Delegate Bloxom.