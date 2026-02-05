Delaware couple held in Accomack Jail on child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding charges

February 5, 2026
By Linda Cicoira

A Delaware couple is being held in Accomack Jail on warrants filed in Accomack Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court alleging they maliciously and seriously injured their infant son while living on Chincoteague Island in October 2022.

Twenty-four-year-old Carlton Edward Robbins and 25-year-old Amber Nicole Leager, both of Seaford, have been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of child abuse resulting in serious injury. Robbins was arrested on Jan. 16. Leager was arrested on Jan. 21. The alleged incident took place on Oct. 11, 2022.

Preliminary hearings are set for April 10. Carl Bundick, an Accomac lawyer, is representing Robbins. Patrick Bales, an attorney from Suffolk, is Leager’s representative.

The child is in the care of his adopted parents and reportedly suffers from several serious health issues.

