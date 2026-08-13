Declaration 250 Celebration This Weekend on historic Eastville Courthouse Green

August 13, 2026
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A celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic courthouse green at 16404 Courthouse Road in Eastville.

The “Declaration 250” program will begin at 10 a.m. with a performance by Tidewater Pipes and Drums. Historian David Scott will discuss the historic buildings located on the courthouse green.

The Northampton High School chorus and band will perform a medley of patriotic music. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and an honor guard are also scheduled to participate, escorting Northampton County Clerk of Court Traci Johnson as she reads the Declaration of Independence.

Retired Master Sgt. Alvy Powell will perform a patriotic song.

The celebration commemorates the public reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the Eastville courthouse on Aug. 13, 1776. Organizers selected the following Saturday for this year’s observance.

All historic buildings and museums on the courthouse green will be open to the public during the event. The Daughters of the American Revolution will provide refreshments.

Food will also be available for purchase from Buttercups and the Eastville Volunteer Fire Company.

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

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August 13, 2026, 5:18 am
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