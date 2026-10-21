Deadlines approaching for November 3 election

Local voters are being reminded of several important deadlines and early voting opportunities ahead of the November 3rd general and special elections.

On the ballot will be races for the United States Senate and Virginia’s Second Congressional District, along with three proposed amendments to the Virginia Constitution.

Voters in all 14 incorporated towns in Accomack County will also elect mayors and town council members. Onancock will hold a special election to fill a vacant town council seat.

In-person early voting continues at the Voter Registration and Elections Offices in Accomac and Eaastville. Saturday, October 24th, will offer voting from 8:30 in the morning until 5 p.m. Sunday voting will be available October 25th, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The final day for in-person early voting will be Saturday, October 31st, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Election officials also remind voters that the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday, October 23rd. Requests must be received by the Voter Registration Office by 5 p.m. Voters can find absentee ballot information through the Virginia Department of Elections website.

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration is also Friday, October 23rd. Same-day registration will be available beginning Saturday, October 24th, and continuing through Election Day, except Monday, November 2nd. Voters using same-day registration will cast a provisional ballot.

Voters should bring a valid form of identification to the polls. Those without identification will be asked to sign an ID Confirmation Statement to vote a regular ballot.

Curbside voting assistance will be available during early voting and at all polling places on Election Day.

Absentee ballots can be returned to the drop box outside the Voter Registration and Elections Office, which is under video surveillance. Polling places will also accept ballot drop-offs on Election Day.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling place on Election Day.

For additional information, voters can visit elections.virginia.gov.