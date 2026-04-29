Deadline for Northampton’s Real Estate Tax Relief program this Friday

Applications are now being accepted for the Real Estate Tax Relief program for elderly and disabled residents in Northampton County, with a deadline set for this Friday, May 1, 2026.

Northampton Commissioner of Revenue Consuelo Gonzalez says the program is designed to provide financial relief to qualifying homeowners who are either age 65 or older or permanently and totally disabled. Applicants must own and occupy their home as their sole residence within the county.

To be eligible, residents must also meet financial requirements, including a total household income of less than $57,500 and a combined net worth—excluding the value of their home—of less than $115,000. In addition, all county taxes must be paid in full at the time of application.

Officials encourage residents who meet the criteria to apply before the deadline. Applications and required affidavits are available through the Northampton County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office. Residents can request forms by calling 757-678-0446, extension 508, visiting the office in person at 16404 Courthouse Road in Eastville, or accessing forms online through the county’s website under the tax relief section.

While applications are typically due by April 15 each year, the county has extended the deadline for the 2026 tax year to May 1.

County officials say the program plays an important role in helping seniors and disabled residents remain in their homes by easing the burden of real estate taxes.