Daytime Bridge openings temporarily suspended on Route 175 to Chincoteague for maintenance

No daytime bridge openings for marine traffic scheduled for May 6-8, between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as maintenance upgrades underway

ACCOMACK COUNTY — Starting Monday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 8, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., all bridge openings will be temporarily suspended at the Route 175 John B. Whealton Memorial Causeway Bridge to Chincoteague Island, impacting maritime vessels that require a bridge lift to navigate the channel. During the daily bridge lift suspensions, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will perform necessary maintenance upgrades to the bridge.

The bridge will resume openings for maritime traffic each night, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The bridge’s vertical navigational clearance is 15-feet above mean high water in the closed position. Marine vessels that can navigate underneath the bridge within this clearance without requiring an opening can proceed underneath the bridge at any time during the work periods. However, during the daytime suspensions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., no bridge openings can be performed for marine vessels that require a bridge lift.

There will be no impact to vehicular traffic during the bridge lift suspensions, and motorists will have access to and from the town of Chincoteague.

This construction work is weather-and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.