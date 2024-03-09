Daylight Savings Time returns tonight

March 9, 2024
Daily News Headlines
At 2 a.m. Daylight Savings Time returns. 

Set your clocks ahead one hour before retiring Saturday night. 

On Sunday, the sun will rise and set one hour later.

