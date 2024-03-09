Daylight Savings Time returns tonight

Daylight Savings Time returns tonightHome>Posts>Daily News Headlines>Daylight Savings Time returns tonightMarch 9, 2024 |Daily News HeadlinesAt 2 a.m. Daylight Savings Time returns. Set your clocks ahead one hour before retiring Saturday night. On Sunday, the sun will rise and set one hour later..Next Post Listen Live!Local WeatherOnley, VAMarch 9, 2024, 5:50 am Overcast clouds44°F11 mphApparent: 38°FPressure: 1021 mbHumidity: 89%Winds: 11 mph EWindgusts: 54 mphUV-Index: 0Sunrise: 6:22 amSunset: 6:04 pm© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsorsFOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS Member of the