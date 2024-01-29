Davis named ESBGC Youth of Year Representative

By Bill Sterling

Harmony Davis is the Youth of the Year representative for the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club in the annual Youth of the Year competition for Southeastern Hampton Roads.

Davis, 14, attends Nandua Middle School and is currently in the eighth grade, She says prior to joining the Boys & Girls Club she was a very timid person and not open to speaking to other people. “The club has drastically changed me in coming out of my shyness, and now I love talking and interacting with everyone,” sad Davis.

Davis loves photography, shopping and cooking. She plans to pursue a career after graduation in becoming a nurse because she loves helping people.

Boys and Girls Club executive director Kathy Custis said it’s hard to believe Davis was very shy before joining the club. “She just such a people person who brings joy to everyone.”

The competition for the Youth of the Year among seven clubs in the Southeastern region for Boys & Girls Club is March 28 in Norfolk.