Daugherty man acquitted of murder charges in Accomack Circuit Court Wednesday

By Linda Cicoira

A Daugherty man was acquitted of murder Wednesday by an Accomack Circuit Court jury that also found him not guilty of using a firearm in a felony.

Thirty-four-year-old Vontrell Lataize Trader, of Wist Court, was accused of the second-degree murder of 41-year-old Jamar Antwyn Smith, also known as “Muscle,” of Onancock.

Smith was shot four times. Three of the shots were lethal, according to testimony. Two shell casings were found at the scene and had the defendant’s DNA on them.

In closing arguments, Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said “The case was fraught with deception and witnesses who weren’t transparent.” However, he concluded that the DNA evidence and the location of Trader’s cell phone, which was tracked by cell towers, were enough to prove his guilt.

Defense lawyer Patrick Bales argued that just because he touched the casings, did not mean he pulled the trigger. He said others at the all-night party could have committed the crime. Bales said what he learned in law school was applicable to the case. “A reasonable doubt is a doubt for which you have a reason.”

The offenses occurred on March 6, 2022, which was Trader’s 33rd birthday. Police were called to the 26000 block of Drummondtown Road at about 8 a.m., which was found to be 45 to 50 minutes after Smith was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.