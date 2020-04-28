Governor Northam signed an executive order moving all municipal elections set for May 5, 2020 to May 19, 2020 due to COVID-19. The towns in Accomack County are, Belle Haven, Chincoteague, Hallwood, Keller, Onancock, Parksley, Saxis, Tangier and Wachapreague. Each of these town will be electing a Mayor and Council along with a recorder in Belle Haven on May 19, 2020.

The Accomack County Registrar still encourages voters eligible to vote in one of these towns to vote by mail by applying for an absentee ballot, the reason code will be 2A. The last day to request a ballot for the town elections is May 12, 2020 by 5:00pm. You may apply for the absentee ballot by going on line to vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation or call the Office Of Voter Registration and Elections in Accomac at 757-787-2935 or 757-824-0525 and request one. The office is closed to the public but we are here to take phone calls and process ballots.

Please, if you decide to go to the polls to vote on May 19th, continue to practice social distancing in order to protect yourselves and our election officials at the polls. Our election official will be controlling the number of voters inside the polls to make sure proper distance is maintained between voters, you are encouraged to wear a mask and bring your own pen.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to call 757-787-2935.