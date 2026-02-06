Dangerous cold and wind to effect Shore this weekend

The National Weather Service Wakefield has issued multiple urgent weather alerts for the Eastern Shore, including Accomack and Northampton counties, ahead of a dangerous combination of high winds and extreme cold expected this weekend.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening, followed by an Extreme Cold Watch from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Forecasters say northwest winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour are expected Saturday, with gusts that could reach up to 55 miles per hour across Accomack and Northampton counties. The strong winds could bring down trees and power lines, leading to scattered power outages. Travel may become difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles such as trucks, buses, and RVs.

As winds intensify Saturday night, dangerously cold air will move into the region. Wind chill values are forecast to drop as low as 10 degrees below zero late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The National Weather Service warns that exposure to these conditions could result in hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken.

Residents are urged to closely monitor weather forecasts and any updates to watches or warnings as the weekend approaches. Officials recommend securing loose outdoor items ahead of the wind, dressing in layers that include hats, face coverings, and gloves if venturing outside, and keeping pets indoors as much as possible.

Community members are also encouraged to check frequently on older family members, friends, and neighbors during the extreme cold. The National Weather Service stressed the importance of using portable heaters correctly and warned against using generators or grills indoors due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency management officials remind residents that conditions could change rapidly and that additional advisories or warnings may be issued as confidence in the forecast increases.