Cygnus launch set for tonight

Photo Credit: (Northrop Grumman/Thom Baur)

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus spacecraft loaded with cargo bound for the International Space Station was stood up vertical on Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad-0A, Friday, July 28, 2023, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Northrop Grumman’s 19th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station will deliver more than 8,200 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew. The CRS-19 Cygnus spacecraft is named after NASA astronaut Dr. Laurel Clark who flew aboard Columbia STS-107, and is scheduled to launch at 8:31 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The launch window will close at 8:36 PM.

The National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance that conditions at the time of launch will be good enough for an on time launch.

According to the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce, the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center gates will be open at 5:30 p.m. If you’d like to watch from the Visitor Center, the following are helpful tips:

Check the NASA Wallops Flight Facility social media and website for updates before leaving your home or hotel Plan to arrive when the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center gates open Pack snacks and beverages to enjoy while you wait, but leave coolers or oversized bags in your vehicle Wear comfortable clothing, bring camp chairs or blankets (for seating when the bleachers fill), flashlights, sunscreen, and insect repellent Leave pets at home. Pets are not allowed on the visitor center grounds during launch events (not even in your vehicle). Identify a backup viewing location in the event that the Wallops Visitor Center parking lot is full (see list below) Be flexible, launches can shift at any time, but they are worth the wait!

NASA has directed a “partial” closure of the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, which will be the overwash & hook (south of Parking Lot #4). This area has been closed for beach nesting birds since after Memorial Day, so there should be no additional impact to visitors. The refuge closes at 10pm.

The Chincoteague Chamber also says viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Curtis Merritt Harbor, Robert Reed Downtown Park or the walking/biking bridge between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands.

WESR will carry the live feed of NASA TV’s audio countdown leading up to the launch and until the Cygnus spacecraft reaches orbit. Our coverage will begin at 8:05 PM.