Pictured: Northrop Crumman scientists load the Cygnus Spacecraft. Martin Blaha photo.

.

Over 8000 lbs. of cargo is being placed in the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft for delivery to the International Space Station. The Cygnus is scheduled for launch on the company’s Antares rocket at 12:36 p.m. EST, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Northrop Grumman’s 15th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station will deliver about 8,000 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew. The CRS-15 Cygnus spacecraft is named after NASA mathematician, Katherine Johnson, a Black woman who time and again broke through barriers of gender and race. WESR 103.3 will carry the launch live starting at approximately 12:20 p.m. Saturday.