Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

August 29, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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ESCC Summer Car Show

 

Parksley Ice Cream Social 

Join the fun in the town of Parksley Saturday August 29 starting at 3 pm. Dennis Custis will be speaking about the history of Parksley starting at 3pm followed by an ice cream social at 3:30. The time capsule will be opened during this time.   Imagine what the time capsule contains.  There will be vendors and music.  This promises to be a fun afternoon for all!

2026 Cape Charles Central Park Concerts

 

Birding Eastern Shore

The Great I Am

 

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Local Weather

August 29, 2026, 5:20 am
Overcast clouds
NNE
Overcast clouds
70°F
9 mph
Apparent: 71°F
Pressure: 1020 mb
Humidity: 94%
Winds: 9 mph NNE
Windgusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:30 am
Sunset: 7:37 pm
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