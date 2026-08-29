Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

August 29, 2026
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ESCC Summer Car Show
Parksley Ice Cream Social
Join the fun in the town of Parksley Saturday August 29 starting at 3 pm. Dennis Custis will be speaking about the history of Parksley starting at 3pm followed by an ice cream social at 3:30. The time capsule will be opened during this time. Imagine what the time capsule contains. There will be vendors and music. This promises to be a fun afternoon for all!
2026 Cape Charles Central Park Concerts
Birding Eastern Shore
The Great I Am