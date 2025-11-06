Custis receives Ruritan honor

Paul Custis, right, of the Pungoteague Ruritan Club was named a Tom Downing Fellow recently in a presentation by Kevin Jenkins, left, Zone Governor for the Delmarva-Jersey District.

Less than one percent of all Ruritans are named Tom Downing Fellows, making this a distinctive honor. In addition to being the longtime treasurer of the Pungoteague Ruritan Club, Custis has headed the annual Bayside Poker Run for 19 years. The event has raised many thousands of dollars that go toward scholarships for local students, wheelchair ramps for low income families and donations to numerous nonprofit organizations on the Eastern Shore.

.