According to authorities, three men from Virginia Beach had to be rescued after their boat capsized during a duck hunting trip Sunday evening in Accomack County. The three put over out of Hacks Neck in a 16 foot jon boat and encountered rough weather which caused their boat to capsize.

The Department of Game and Inland fish (DGIF) received a distress call around 5:45 PM. They met the Virginia Marine Resources Commission Marine Police Officer Trevor Wessels at the Cedar View boat ramp and launched a rescue effort.

While searching the winds were approximately 20 – 25 MPH, causing rough seas with approximately 5 foot waves. The air temperature was around 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Marine Police Officer Wessels spotted the duck hunters in the water west of the boat ramp, and DGIF Conservation officers Tony Pennino and Sgt. Steve Garvis pulled the three hunters from the water, while Wessels provided additional logistical support. The three men were in the water for approximately 45 minutes.

The three hunters were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for treatment related to hypothermia.

