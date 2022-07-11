By Linda Cicoira

Charges of abducting his girlfriend and two related firearms counts were not prosecuted against a 34-year-old Savageville man Thursday because the woman failed to show up for the Accomack Circuit Court trial.

Joshua Seth Powell pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon in the Jan. 16 incident. He admitted to authorities that he had thrown a shotgun into a ditch near the state police barracks in Melfa because he saw blue lights flashing in the distance behind the car and thought his girlfriend, Felicia Gaskins, was trying to get pulled over.

At a previous bond hearing, Gaskins, who is in Washington, D.C., and was unable to come back for the case, told the judge she would fear for herself and her child if Powell were to get out of jail.

At the time, Powell told the court that he didn’t remember threatening to break the woman’s neck or to punching her in the face. Both of them said they were using cocaine and molly, a synthetic drug also known as Ecstasy and MDMA, that weekend.

Gaskins said he forced her into the car at gunpoint and made her drive for miles before she got away from him at the Royal Farms in Onley.

Gaskins called police. She told them that he had thrown the gun out the car window. Police found the retrieved the loaded gun from a water-filled ditch.

A short-form presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for Sept. 8.

