Cross Country results from Northampton

September 13, 2023
On Monday, the Eastern Shore District had its first cross country meet of the season.

The Nandua Girls took first place in the meet with Northampton coming in second.

Individual Results 

1st Grace Bentley (Nandua) 27:05
2nd Lizania Oscanga (Northampton) 27:46
3rd Sophie Taylor (Northampton) 28:06

The Northampton Boys took first place in the meet with Nandua coming in second.

Individual Results
1st Aaron O’Shea (Arcadia) 18:33
2nd Oscal Astave (Nandua) 19:06
3rd Dickinson Taylor (Northampton) 19:24

