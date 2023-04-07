A hot subject at the county level at Thursday morning’s ESVA Chamber Eggs & Issues Breakfast was the pending state budget which includes Cost of Competing(COCA) funding, which is supplemental funding to help both school systems to attract and retain teachers.

Delegate Rob Bloxom said that the pending budget amendments are on hold until after the June primary election. If the budget negotiators can not come to an agreement by July 1, the state budget will revert to the original two year budget. The problem is that the original document does not include the supplement for the Eastern Shore Counties.

At the meeting Accomack Board Chairman Robert Crockett stated that Accomack teachers will get their entire salaries whether the supplement comes through or not. Northampton Board Chairman John Coker added that Northampton will honor the promised raises as well.

Both chairmen cited continuing problems keeping county employees, especially EMTs and teachers because Maryland counties offer higher salaries than the Virginia counties.