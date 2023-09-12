CRES named Kiggans Clean Energy Champion

WASHINGTON – Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) today named U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and U.S. Representatives Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) and Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) as the 2023 CRES Clean Energy Champions.

“From advocating for renewable resources like wind and solar and working to achieve meaningful permitting reform to strengthening the resilience of our coastlines and forests, these lawmakers have demonstrated exceptional leadership among their peers—blazing the trail toward pragmatic solutions that leverage America’s carbon advantage, reduce global emissions, create jobs, and deliver affordable and reliable energy,” said CRES President Heather Reams. “I want to thank Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Bill Cassidy and Representatives Bruce Westerman and Jen Kiggans for their efforts to advance clean, affordable, and reliable energy solutions.”

Each year, CRES awards federal policymakers with the Clean Energy Champion award as a testament to their work supporting commonsense clean energy and climate legislation that protects our communities as well as our economy and to celebrate their commitment to building a clean energy future for America. The 2022 awardees were Senators Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Representatives Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa).

Our Sequoias Act, which preserves America’s wooded assets by unlocking their use for future generations and trap carbon in the world’s best carbon sinks: our forests.

Representing a large part of the Chesapeake Bay, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) is a champion of conservation and clean energy. She was handpicked by her peers to serve as Vice Chair of the Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries Subcommittee on the House Natural Resources Committee as a freshman lawmaker. Southeast Virginia offers a wealth of clean power, and Congresswoman Kiggans understands the importance of investment certainty for offshore wind, which supports local jobs and economic growth. Importantly, as a U.S. Navy veteran, she is a proud leader in the House on unleashing America’s energy resources to strengthen national security and lower global emissions. Recently, Congresswoman Kiggans introduced bipartisan legislation to boost environmental education in the Bay region, restore the health of the Bay Watershed, and preserve the Bay’s ecosystems and fisheries for generations to come.