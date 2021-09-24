According to Sheriff Todd Wessells credit card skimmers have been found at gas pumps in the northern end of Accomack County. These particular devices obtain the customer’s credit card information via Bluetooth. You can can take precautions at the pump by accessing your phone’s Bluetooth while holding it near the pump prior to entering the credit card. If your phone’s Bluetooth detects a device do not enter your credit card and notify an employee of that business. If you believe that you’ve been a victim of skimming contact your local law enforcement.

For additional information visit the FBI’s website at https://www.fbi.gov/scam…/common-scams-and-crimes/skimming.

