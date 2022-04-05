An accident at the Valero convenience store on Lankford Highway at Accomac Monday night has resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigations reveal that at approximately 8:42 PM, state police were called to investigate a pedestrian fatality involving a 2018 Dodge Ram truck and a 74 year old female pedestrian, on Route 13/Lankford Highway, north of Courthouse Avenue.

Investigation has determined that a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by Linda Love Ferebee, had stopped along the grassy median that separates the north and south lanes of Route 13, due to her vehicle becoming a hazard. An employee of the Shore Stop observed her vehicle in the median, and came to assist Ferebee in moving her vehicle out of the median and into the convenience store parking lot. As the employee moved the vehicle to the parking lot, Ferebee, wearing all dark clothing, attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 to the store parking lot, when she was struck by a Dodge Ram truck that was traveling in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Dodge Ram showed no signs of impairment or indication of speeding. All northbound lanes of travel were shut down for the crash investigation, and reopened at 1:59 AM on April 5, 2022.

Notification to next of kin has been made for 74 year old Linda Love Ferebee, of the 18500 block of Seaside Circle, Parksley, Virginia.

Units from Tasley, Onancock and Parksley were called to the scene. Police say the northbound lane was closed for several hours with northbound traffic being detoured.

A crash reconstruction team was called to the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

