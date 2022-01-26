Both counties reported a drop in COVID test positives in Tuesday’s Virginia Department of Health Report.

Accomack County reported 19 test positives, as opposed to 34 on Monday,  3 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.  For the month of January,  Accomack recorded 39 hospitalizations and 7 deaths.

Northampton’s test positives dropped dramatically on Tuesday.  Northampton reported  4 test positives, versus 22 on Monday,  2 hospitalizations and 1 death in Tuesday’s report. 

For the month of January,  Northampton reported 15 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.

.