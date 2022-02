For the first time in many months, Northampton’s COVID test positive numbers exceed Accomack.

In Wednesday’s Virginia Department of Health report as of 5 pm Tuesday the total number of test positives for Accomack was 7. One hospitalization was reported and no deaths.

Northampton reported 9 test positives with no hospitalizations and no deaths.

Both counties remained well under the average number of test positives over the last two weeks.

