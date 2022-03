In Monday’s COVID report, Accomack reported 2 test positives but -1 hospitalization and -1 death. Northampton reported 1 test positive, 1 hospitalization and no deaths.

We will suspend the daily COVID reports unless another variant appears causing case numbers to rise.

Statewide and nationally, the totals are down over 70%. It appears that for the time being at least that the COVID pandemic has entered a low transmission phase.