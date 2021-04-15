The Eastern Shore Health District added six test positives in Thursday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All of the test positives were in Accomack County. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths in either county.

Statewide there were 1032 test positives with 383 probable test positives. Virginia reported 21 new deaths but minus 2 probable deaths.

The Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association reported 1052 hospitalizations state wide.

To date, Accomack County has 11,803 individuals with one dose of the COVID vaccine, Accomack County has 8627 individuals fully vaccinated. Northampton has 5679 individuals with one dose and 4126 fully vaccinated. In Accomack County a total of 19,742 individuals have at least one dose of the vaccine. In Northampton 9316 individuals are either partially or fully vaccinated.

