COVID numbers on the Shore are still high. In Friday’s Virginia Department of Health Dashboard report, Accomack reported 87 test positives while Northampton had 38. There was one hospitalization for each county and no deaths in either county.

Accomack has averaged 55 test positives per day over the last 7 days with Northampton averaging 20. Both totals were well above average in Friday’s report.

Statewide, the 14 day average for number of cases per 100,000 population was 2,016. Accomack’s 14 day average per 100k was 1,657 with Northampton’s being at 1,508.

There could be a ray of hope. Some prominent epidemiologists are expecting that the wave of infections should start subsiding as soon as the last of this month. Viruses that transmit quickly also tend to decline quickly as well.

