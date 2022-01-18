Monday’s report by the Virginia Department of Health showed COVID numbers are still high on the Eastern Shore. Accomack County reported 135 test positives with Northampton County reporting 39 test positives. Neither county reported any additional hospitalizations or deaths. The 7 day average per 100,000 for the state was 198.6. Accomack’s 7 day average per 100,000 is 346. Northampton’s average was 285. The 14 day average of test positives statewide per 100,000 was 2776. Accomack reported 4048 with Northampton reporting 3468. Both counties were above the state numbers

However the hospitalization and death rates for both counties remain low.