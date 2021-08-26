While COVID counts have been on the rise over the last couple of weeks, the 90 day counts for both counties reflect the following:

Accomack has reported 378 net test positives and 5 deaths. Northampton has reported only net 64 test positives and 1 death. The death rate among those who have tested positive in both counties is around 1 percent. It is likely that most, if not all of the deaths occurred when the individuals had pre existing conditions.t

There were 33 hospitalizations during the 90 day period in Accomack County and five hospitalizations in Northampton County.

.