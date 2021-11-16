COVID-19 metrics for Accomack and Northampton Counties are continuing to wane.

As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that in Accomack County the 7 day average of test positives is 3 per day.

In Northampton, the 7 day average has fallen to one per day.

In Accomack, the total of test positives per 100k of population is 145. Northampton’s total per 100k is 68.17.

Statewide, there were 875 new test positives reported on Monday. The 7 day average of test positives in Virginia is 1305. Those numbers come out to 212 cases per 100 thousand of population. Both Accomack and Northampton’s totals per 100,000 are below the State totals.

.