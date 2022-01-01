The Covid numbers for the Eastern Shore for Thursday showed a slight improvement. Statewide there were 17,618 test positives. The 7 day average or test positives per 100,000 statewide is 116. The 14 day total statewide of new cases per 100,000 is 1234.

Locally Accomack County reported 36 test positives down from 44 on Wednesday. Northampton reported much better results with only three new test positives, down from 21 on Wednesday. Accomack County reported one hospitalization with none in Northampton. Neither county reported any deaths.

The per 100,000 rate for the last seven days for Accomack was 68.3. For Northampton it was 47.5 with the state average being 116. The rate of infection in both counties is still clearly behind the statewide numbers.

The total number of new cases per 100,ooo of population for the past 14 days are as follows: Accomack 654.1, Northampton 451.6 and statewide 1234. Again both counties show numbers well below state averages.

The per 100,000 numbers allow us to compare the infection rate in our counties with the state figures.

.