COVID numbers appear to be in decline both locally, state wide and across the nation. Since the Omicron version of the virus peaked in mid January, the case count and hospitalizations have been curving down. At this point there is a spike in deaths, but officials explain that deaths are generally trailing indicators when it comes to COVID. An increase in deaths will mirror spikes in cases approximately three weeks ago. It tends to take at least two weeks for the disease to run its course . Also, all deaths are investigated to determine whether the patient dies of COVID or with COVID which also takes some time.

Statewide the trend is definitely downward.

On the Eastern Shore, Accomack reported 7 test positives 2 hospitalizations and 3 deaths in Tuesday’s totals.

Northampton reported one test positive, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

.