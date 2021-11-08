COVID 19 seems to be on the wane on the Eastern Shore. While there have still been test positives, the overall totals mirror a statewide drop.

In Accomack County, there have been 29 test positives since October 29. The state average of test positives per 100,000 is 15.1 for the week. Accomack came in just below that number at 15 test positives per 100,000.

Northampton has fared better. Northampton recorded 6 test positives since October 29. The average number of test positives per 100,000 in Northampton has a seven day average of 6.1 which is well below the state average of 15.1.

These drops have been experienced all over the southern United States. The chart below shows similar trajectories in case rates across several different states that have all pursued different mitigation efforts.

