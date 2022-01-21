In the daily update from the Virginia Department of Health the number of test positives, Accomack remained level at 45. Northampton reported 18 test positives. Accomack reported 2 hospitalizations and no deaths. Northampton reported 2 hospitalizations and no deaths.
