While the Eastern Shore has experienced a surge in COVID cases over the last couple of weeks, the surge here hasn’t been nearly as bad as it has statewide.

On Wednesday, Virginia experienced a record with 12,112 test positives. The total number of cases for the past 7 days per 100,000 is 89.4 cases statewide or eight tenths of one percent of the overall population. The 14 day total average per 100,000 for the state was 952.8.

The current hotspot for COVID-19 cases is Arlington in northern Virginia, which has seen a 211% increase in COVID-19 cases in the past seven days.

On the Eastern Shore, however the totals per 100,000 are approximately half of the state totals.

In Accomack County there were 17 new cases on Tuesday. The 7 day total per 100k in Accomack is 40.1 versus 89.4 for the state. The 14 day total for Accomack is 465.9 per 100,000 versus 952.8 per 100k for Virginia as a whole.

In Northampton, there were 4 test positives Tuesday. The 7 day totals per 100,000 for Northampton is 25.6 versus 89.4 statewide. The 14 day total for Northampton per 100,000 is 298.3 versus 952.8 statewide.

Over the last 7 days, there have been 91 test positives in Accomack County, 9 hospitalizations and no deaths. In Northampton there have been 21 test positives reported with 2 hospitalizations and 1 death in the past week. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, the COVID activity on the Eastern Shore has increased 8.5% over the last 7 days.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, nearly 90% of all COVID-19 deaths statewide have occurred in individuals over the age of 60, with 47.5% being 80 or older.

