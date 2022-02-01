The Eastern Shore has experienced a general downward trend in the number of COVID test positives over the last two weeks. A spike occurred on January 15 with 158 test positives and 58 in Northampton. Since then, there have been days when the count has increased, but the overall trend has declined. Monday’s report which covers all test positives through 5 p.m. Sunday also showed lower test positive numbers. The weather may have had an effect on the weekend numbers as well.

As of 5 pm Sunday Accomack reported 28 test positives with no hospitalizations and no deaths.

Northampton reported 8 test positives, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

Health officials have predicted that the wave of test positives created by the Omicron variant should start to subside in the coming weeks. Only time will tell if the numbers over the last several days are reflective of that trend.