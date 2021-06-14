Todays figures are unchanged from previous reports with one exception. Accomack County has reported -1 cases. Nothing else has changed.

Statewide there were 77 new cases, -9 probable cases and 11 deaths.

In Accomack County 15,020 have received one dose and 12, 970 individuals have been fully vaccinated. That total reflects 51% of the 20+ population in the county. In Northampton, 7080 have received at least one dose with 6247 being reported fully vaccinated which reflects 65% of the 20+ population.