In Thursday’s COVID-19 report Accomack County reported 4 test positives, no additional hospitalizations or deaths. Northampton had no new cases, no hospitalizations and no additional deaths. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 73 tests for a test positive rate of 5%.

In Accomack County, there have been 8,871 first doses administered with 5,224 fully vaccinated. In Northampton, as of Thursday, 4,316 first doses of the vaccine have been administered with 2,804 reported as fully vaccinated.

Statewide, there were 1,387 test positives reported with 716 probable cases. Virginia reported 32 new deaths and 18 probable deaths.

The Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association reports 8 new hospitalizations with 11 probable hospitalizations.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 28 additional COVID-19 deaths statewide.

28,469 tests were processed statewide for a test positive rate of 4.8%.

