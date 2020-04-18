RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia’s tourism industry is losing money due to COVID-19.

The industry brings billions of revenue into Virginia each year, according to the Virginia Tourism Corp. and travel spending plummeted in March. The U.S. Travel Association says travel spending in Virginia plummeted after stay-at-home orders were announced around the country.

Spending was $521 million in Virginia the first week of March, but dipped to $119 million by the end of the month. Compared to last year’s numbers, travel spending in the state was down 78% the last week in March.

The Virginia Tourism Corp. says tourism pulled in $26 billion in 2018 and accounted for 234,000 jobs.

