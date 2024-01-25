Court Stories from Northampton Circuit Court

By Linda Cicoira

A Northampton Circuit Court jury convicted a New York man Wednesday of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13 and committing an indecent act with a child,

Thirty-six-year-old Kenneth Joseph DeFazio, of Rochester, was also found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The crimes occurred between July 31 and Aug. 1, 2020.

A presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for May 20.

Earlier this week, 36-year-old Stevie Michelle Hooten, of Indigo Road in Chesapeake, was given a five-year suspended prison term for possessing Adderall without a valid prescription on July 20. She was put on supervised probation for three years.

Twenty-four-year-old Hakeem Wharton, of Accomac, pleaded guilty to uttering a forged

check on Nov. 8, 2022. Wharton was sentenced to seven months in jail with six months and 20 days suspended. A restitution of $320 was ordered.

Twenty-five-year-old Matthew Hunter DeCarlo, of Bayside Road in Machipongo, was sentenced to a year in prison for stealing a vehicle valued at $1,000 or more that belonged to Bob Colson of Cheriton. Eleven months and 18 days of the term were suspended. The crime occurred on April 26, 2022.