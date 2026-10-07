Court records reveal new details in fatal Birdsnest shooting; Exmore man held without bond

Pictured left: Harrison Mapp. Pictured right: Mocile Brickhouse.

By Linda Cicoira

More details were disclosed this week in Northampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court regarding the late September shooting death of a Birdsnest woman.

The suspect, 70-year-old Harrison Mapp, of Cemetery Road in Exmore, is being held in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail on charges of accidentally killing his girlfriend, 61-year-old Mocile (Mikki) Brickhouse, or of murder in the second degree, while in the commission of a felony, and of handling a firearm in a manner so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life.

Mapp is being held without bond “due to the nature of the incident.”

When Lt. Michelle Hallette responded to Brickhouse’s home on Johnsontown Road, she found the victim had sustained a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Mapp told authorities, “He had a gun in his hand as he was entering the residence. Ms. Brickhouse met him near the door and swatted the barrel of the gun away, at which point the gun went off.” The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Sept. 26.

During the pretrial interview, the defendant described the victim … as his girlfriend of six years and described their relationship as a good one.”

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16. The maximum punishment for second-degree murder is 40 years in prison.